University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 39 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 39 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 27 was up from 18 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 2,501 people in hospital with Covid as of August 27.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 64% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show 37 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 25.