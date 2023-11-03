University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 39 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 39 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 39 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 29 was down from 43 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,586 people in hospital with Covid as of October 29.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 7% in the last four weeks.