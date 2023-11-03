BREAKING
University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 39 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 39 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 10:58 GMT
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 29 was down from 43 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,586 people in hospital with Covid as of October 29.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 7% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that 13 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 27.