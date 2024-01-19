University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 39 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

BREAKING

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jan 2024, 12:57 GMT

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 39 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 14 was down from 55 on the same day the previous week.

Across England, there were 3,814 people in hospital with Covid as of January 14.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 12% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that eight new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 12.