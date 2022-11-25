University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 41 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 41 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 23 was down from 65 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 72% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 147.

Across England there were 4,600 people in hospital with Covid as of November 23, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 50% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.