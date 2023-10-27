University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 43 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 43 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 22 was up from 32 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,796 people in hospital with Covid as of October 22.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 21% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 32 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 20.