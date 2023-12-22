BREAKING

University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 48 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 48 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:31 GMT
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 17 was up from 30 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,390 people in hospital with Covid as of December 17.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 38% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show 57 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 15.