University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 55 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 55 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 7 was down from 74 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 4,123 people in hospital with Covid as of January 7.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 36% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 24 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 5.