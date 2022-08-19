University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 57 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 57 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 16 was down from 62 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 70% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 193.

Across England there were 7,832 people in hospital with Covid as of August 16, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 39%.