University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 62 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:54 BST

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 62 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 12 was down from 69 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 39% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 101.

    Across England there were 6,428 people in hospital with Covid as of April 12, with 135 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.

    The figures also show that 30 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 10. This was down from 52 in the previous seven days.