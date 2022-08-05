University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 80 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 80 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 2 was down from 155 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 45% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 145.

Across England there were 10,177 people in hospital with Covid as of August 2, with 240 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.