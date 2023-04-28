Edit Account-Sign Out
University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 85 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 85 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:25 BST

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 26 was up from 83 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 15% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 100.

    Across England there were 4,809 people in hospital with Covid as of April 26, with 101 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 40% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.

    The figures also show that 53 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 24. This was down from 90 in the previous seven days.