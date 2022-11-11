University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 88 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 88 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 9 was up from 83 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 60% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 221.

Across England there were 5,647 people in hospital with Covid as of November 9, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.