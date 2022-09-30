University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 93 Covid-19 patients in hospital
University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 93 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 28 was up from 23 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 79% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 52.
Across England there were 7,024 people in hospital with Covid as of September 28, with 160 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 11%.
The figures also show that 86 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 26. This was up from 29 in the previous seven days.