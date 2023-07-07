University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for six patients with Covid-19 in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for six patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on July 2 was down from 25 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,137 people in hospital with Covid as of July 2. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 17% in the last week.

The figures also show that eight new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 30.