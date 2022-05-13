East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 43 Covid-19 patients in hospital

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 43 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 10 was down from 65 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 64% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 120.
Across England there were 7,363 people in hospital with Covid as of May 10, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 54% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 48%.
The figures also show that 30 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to May 8. This was down from 67 in the previous seven days.