Eastbourne establishment given new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Eagle, a pub, bar or nightclub at 57 South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 49 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 42 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.