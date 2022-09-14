Eastbourne house prices increased in July

House prices increased by 1.7% in Eastbourne in July, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 11.3% annual growth.

The average Eastbourne house price in July was £297,494, Land Registry figures show –a 1.7% increase on June.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the South East, where prices increased 2.1%, and Eastbourne underperformed compared to the 2% rise for the UK as a whole.

Across the UK, the the average UK house price leapt by 15.5% in the year to July, marking the biggest increase in 19 years.

But the increase in annual inflation was mainly because of “a base effect” from the falls in prices seen this time last year, as a result of changes in the stamp duty holiday, the ONS said.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Eastbourne rose by £30,000 – putting the area 41st among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Thanet, where property prices increased on average by 22.3%, to £326,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Elmbridge gained just 5.9% in value, giving an average price of £697,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Eastbourne in July – they increased 2%, to £308,498 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 12.9%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 1.3% monthly; up 13.6% annually; £573,844 averageSemi-detached: up 1.9% monthly; up 13.4% annually; £393,061 averageFlats: up 1.7% monthly; up 8% annually; £206,488 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Eastbourne spent an average of £254,000 on their property – £24,000 more than a year ago, and £52,000 more than in July 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £333,000 on average in July – 31.3% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Eastbourne compare?

Buyers paid 25.4% less than the average price in the South East (£399,000) in July for a property in Eastbourne. Across the South East, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £292,000.

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £697,000 on average, and 2.3 times as much as more than in Eastbourne. Elmbridge properties cost 2.9 times as much as homes in Southampton (£243,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in July

Eastbourne: £297,494The South East:£398,781UK: £292,118

Annual growth to July

Eastbourne: +11.3%The South East: +15.8%UK: +15.5%

Best and worst annual growth in the South East