Eastbourne house prices increased more than South East average in June

House prices increased by 2.3% – more than the average for the South East – in Eastbourne in June, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 0.7% over the last year.

The average Eastbourne house price in June was £298,348, Land Registry figures show – a 2.3% increase on May.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South East, where prices increased 0.6%, and Eastbourne was above the 0.7% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Eastbourne rose by £2,100 – putting the area 47th among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in West Oxfordshire, where property prices increased on average by 13.1%, to £421,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Elmbridge lost 5.4% of their value, giving an average price of £659,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Eastbourne spent an average of £253,800 on their property – £1,700 more than a year ago, and £43,700 more than in June 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £334,600 on average in June – 31.8% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Eastbourne in June – they increased 2.3%, to £306,161 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 0.2%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 2% monthly; up 0.9% annually; £577,332 average

up 2% monthly; up 0.9% annually; £577,332 average Semi-detached: up 2.2% monthly; up 0.9% annually; £394,713 average

up 2.2% monthly; up 0.9% annually; £394,713 average Flats: up 2.3% monthly; up 0.9% annually; £207,447 average

How do property prices in Eastbourne compare?

Buyers paid 23.8% less than the average price in the South East (£391,000) in June for a property in Eastbourne. Across the South East, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £659,000 on average, and 2.2 times the price as in Eastbourne. Elmbridge properties cost 2.7 times the price as homes in Southampton (£246,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, with an average price of £1.3 million.

Factfile

Average property price in June

Eastbourne: £298,348

The South East:£391,406

UK: £287,546

Annual growth to June

Eastbourne: +0.7%

The South East: +1.3%

UK: +1.7%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the South East