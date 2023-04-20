Eastbourne house prices increased slightly in February

House prices increased slightly, by 0.5%, in Eastbourne in February, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 6.6% annual growth.

The average Eastbourne house price in February was £309,587, Land Registry figures show – a 0.5% increase on January.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the South East, where prices decreased 1.2%, and Eastbourne outperformed the 1% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Eastbourne rose by £19,000 – putting the area 41st among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Maidstone, where property prices increased on average by 12.1%, to £367,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Oxford gained just 0.4% in value, giving an average price of £460,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Eastbourne in February – they increased 0.9%, to £602,899 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 7.5%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached:

Terraced:

Flats:

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Eastbourne spent an average of £264,000 on their property – £16,000 more than a year ago, and £58,000 more than in February 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £347,000 on average in February – 31.7% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Eastbourne compare?

Buyers paid 21.7% less than the average price in the South East (£396,000) in February for a property in Eastbourne. Across the South East, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £721,000 on average, and 2.3 times as much as more than in Eastbourne. Elmbridge properties cost 2.8 times as much as homes in Southampton (£255,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in 160.

Factfile

Average property price in February

Eastbourne: £309,587

The South East:£395,571

UK: £287,506

Annual growth to February

Eastbourne: +6.6%

The South East: +5.8%

UK: +5.5%

Best and worst annual growth in the South East