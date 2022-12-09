Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Coffee Pot Plus, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 77 Meads Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on November 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Eastbourne's 227 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 186 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.