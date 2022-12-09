Eastbourne restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
Coffee Pot Plus, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 77 Meads Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on November 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.