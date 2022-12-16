Eastbourne restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Hotchkiss Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Marshall Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on December 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.