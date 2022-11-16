Eastbourne restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
36 minutes ago
Brunch Time, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 17 Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 230 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 188 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.