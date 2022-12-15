Eastbourne restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
4 Seasons, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4 The Waterfront, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.