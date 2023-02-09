Eastbourne restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
Whatagwan Caribbean Bar and Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 76 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 231 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 190 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.