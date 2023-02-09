Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne restaurant given new food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Whatagwan Caribbean Bar and Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 76 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Eastbourne's 231 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 190 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.