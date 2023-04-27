Eastbourne restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
Rossoitaliano Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 18 Grove Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 240 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 197 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.