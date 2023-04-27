Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne restaurant given new food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Rossoitaliano Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 18 Grove Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Eastbourne's 240 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 197 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.