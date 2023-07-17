NationalWorldTV
Eastbourne restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:35 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Thai Marina, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 13 The Waterfront, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on June 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Eastbourne's 245 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 204 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.