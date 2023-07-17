Eastbourne restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:35 BST
Thai Marina, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 13 The Waterfront, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on June 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 245 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 204 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.