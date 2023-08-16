Eastbourne restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bill's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 148 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 243 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 200 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.