Eastbourne restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Rostick, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 209 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 244 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 200 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.