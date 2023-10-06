Eastbourne restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
La Piazza Eastbourne, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Station Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 242 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 201 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.