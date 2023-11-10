Eastbourne restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tony Piccante - Kingfisher Drive, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 64 Kingfisher Drive, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 243 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 203 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.