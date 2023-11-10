BREAKING

Eastbourne restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 10th Nov 2023, 08:50 GMT
Tony Piccante - Kingfisher Drive, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 64 Kingfisher Drive, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Eastbourne's 243 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 203 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.