Eastbourne restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Golden Bombay, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 8 Susans Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 244 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 204 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.