Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Eastbourne restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 9:57 am

An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Thai Brasserie, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Station Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Eastbourne's 231 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 193 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.