Eastbourne restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Deliciously Gorgeous, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 233 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 193 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.