Eastbourne restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Beach Deck, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Royal Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 236 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 195 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.