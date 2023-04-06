Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
3 minutes ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
31 minutes ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
1 hour ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
2 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
2 hours ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK

Eastbourne restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Poloniusz, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 58 Susans Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Eastbourne's 240 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 198 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.