Eastbourne restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
Poloniusz, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 58 Susans Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 240 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 198 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.