Eastbourne restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Cafe Old Town, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Star Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 242 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 201 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.