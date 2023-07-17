Eastbourne road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Eastbourne's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 7pm July 18 to 11pm July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, temporary traffic lights for UK Power networks works.