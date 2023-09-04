BREAKING
Eastbourne road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Eastbourne's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:49 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 7pm September 5 to 11pm September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.