Eastbourne road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Eastbourne's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 19th Feb 2024, 12:52 GMT
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from 10am February 18 to 3pm February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Folkington road and Thornwell road, Two way traffic lights for BT works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.