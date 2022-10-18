Eastbourne road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Eastbourne's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9.30am October 12 to 4pm October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Polegate, lane closure and width restriction for major highway improvement works.

