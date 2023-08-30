Eastbourne road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Eastbourne's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm August 29 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Eastbourne Road to junction Of Milton Street , traffic signals for maintenance works.
• A27, from 7pm September 5 to 11pm September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.