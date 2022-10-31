Eastbourne takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Eastbourne takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Burger King, a takeaway at 79 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on October 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 68 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.