Eastbourne takeaway given new food hygiene rating
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
6 hours ago
An Eastbourne takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Food Cabin, a takeaway at Old Orchard Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 65 takeaways with ratings, 43 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.