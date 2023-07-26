Eastbourne takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST
Park Express, a takeaway at 37 Mountfield Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on June 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 68 takeaways with ratings, 44 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.