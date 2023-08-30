Eastbourne takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lee's Garden Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 20 Mountfield Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 66 takeaways with ratings, 41 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.