Eastbourne takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

An Eastbourne takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Oven Kebab House, a takeaway at 84a Green Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Eastbourne's 67 takeaways with ratings, 45 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.