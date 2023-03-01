Eastbourne takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
An Eastbourne takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Oven Kebab House, a takeaway at 84a Green Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 67 takeaways with ratings, 45 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.