Eastbourne takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:43 BST
Dallas Chicken & Pizza, a takeaway at 9 Langney Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 67 takeaways with ratings, 45 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.