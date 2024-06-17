Eastbourne to host environmental hustings

By Carol MillsContributor
Published 17th Jun 2024, 15:21 BST
A special Environmental Hustings will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at Eastbourne Blind Society. Doors open 6.45pm

All are welcome to join us for this #EastbourneHustings2024 to debate all things Environmental with our local MP candidates.

Polite request - To help the organisers, please can you only book your free tickets if you are definitely able to attend.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/environment-hustings-tickets-924193767437?fbclid=IwAR2L10fFuvyacX1fwSsQ3aER1B5wM0DdFXvYO7GMTVt-rdT60vB6Omyq494

