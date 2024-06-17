Eastbourne to host environmental hustings

Eastbourne Environmental Hustings.

A special Environmental Hustings will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at Eastbourne Blind Society. Doors open 6.45pm

All are welcome to join us for this #EastbourneHustings2024 to debate all things Environmental with our local MP candidates.

Polite request - To help the organisers, please can you only book your free tickets if you are definitely able to attend.

