Five more deaths recorded in Eastbourne

There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Eastbourne.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:55 GMT
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 428 people had died in the area by March 9 – up from 423 on the week before.

They were among 27,373 deaths recorded across the South East.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 23 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 186,218 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 9.