Food hygiene ratings given to 30 Eastbourne establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 30 of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 30 of Eastbourne’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 25 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Hoisum at 8 Station Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on December 8

• Rated 5: The Tennis Cafe at The Goffs, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on December 6

• Rated 5: Miha's Cafe at 20 The Broadway, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: Toreros Restaurant at 191-193 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on December 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Tuk Tuk at 240 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: La Locanda Del Duca at 26 Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: Little Italy at 3-5 Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: Port and Starboard at 161 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Treasure Island at Royal Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Pedro's Fish Bar at 40 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: Little Elephant at 55 Grove Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: KOSTAS at 25 Seaside Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Skylark at 52 Grove Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Subway at 144 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Yummy Noodle Bar at Station Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Creams Eastbourne at 68 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 22

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Dickens Tea Room at 5 South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: KFC at 74 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: McDonald's at 51-53 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: TALL GUY COFFEE CO. at 69 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 22

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Simply Patisserie at 112 South Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 140 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Pizza Hut Restaurant at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Vibes Lounge at 12 Station Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 4: DBN at 66 Grove Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Duke of Devonshire at 155 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 22

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Chippy at 5 The Waterfront, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on December 6

• Rated 5: Miss Millie's at Langney Rise, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: Streat Thai at 1b Ivy Terrace, Eastbourne, East Sussex; rated on November 22